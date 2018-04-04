Arlys L. Askew

October 26, 1929 – March 30, 2018

Arlys L. Askew, 88, of Lubbock, formerly of Tahoka passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018. He was born on October 26, 1929 in Lynn County, TX to Preston E. and Hettie L.(Holder) Askew, the youngest of ten children. He graduated from Brownfield High School and then married Christine Martin on November 15, 1947 in Brownfield and together they began their family. He was a cotton farmer in Lynn, Lamb, and Terry Counties. During this time, he served the communities, by sitting on the O’Donnell School Board, Wells Co-Op gin Board, Plains Cotton Growers Board, and assisted in the beginning of the Co-Op Denim Mill in Littlefield. He was also the Sunday School Superintendent of the Wells Baptist Church, President of the Downtown Bible Class, and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Tahoka. During his retirement years he became an avid golfer, fisherman and traveler. He assisted his wife in cookbook tours as they traveled. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Christine Askew; two daughters, Debbie and Bobby Caswell of Waco and Sirita and Jim Weeks of Lamesa; six grandchildren, Brandie and Matt Hudson of Tahoka, Bryan and Alejandra Inklebarger of Hereford, Ben Caswell of Tomball, Dr. Clayton and Jenni Caswell of Blacksburg, VA, Kim Weeks of San Angelo, and Neil and Jill Weeks of Plains; ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and one niece.

Celebration of Life services were held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Tahoka. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Smiley Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington D.C., 20090-6231, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dpt. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or to the charity of your choice.

