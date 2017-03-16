Anna Maria Salas

June 1, 1928 – March 10, 2017

Funeral services for Anna Maria Salas were held at 10 am Monday, March 13, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Anna Maria was born June 1, 1928 to Bonifacio Girmaldo and Estefana Martinez in Violet. She Married Seferino Salas Sr. on October 9, 1945 in Brownfield. Anna Maria was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista. She is welcomed home by her husband, Seferino Salas, Sr. and two sons, Seferino Salas, Jr, Celestino Salas, her parents, Bonifacio and Estefana Girmaldo, her twin sister, two brothers, two sisters, two granddaughters, and two great granddaughters. Anna Maria is survived by two sons, Frank Cervantes of Brownfield, Jesse Salas of Lubbock; nine daughters, Mary Fonseca and her husband Martin of Brownfield, Janie Alejandro and her husband Jesse of Brownfield, Estefana Martinez of Lubbock, Dionicia Flores and her husband Jesse of Lubbock, Julie Giorgio and her husband Pat of New Iberia, LA, Sylvia Renteria and her husband Rick of Lubbock, Sandra Garcia of Lubbock, Helen Castaneda of Lubbock and Ramona Salas of Lubbock; 34 grandchildren; 72 great grandchildren; 60 great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchildren; and sister, Guadalupe Mesquiaz.

Category: Obituaries