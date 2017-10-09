Anna Mae Jowers

February 22, 1938 – October 4, 2017

Funeral services for Anna Mae Jowers will be held 11am, Monday, October 9, 2017 at Abundant Harvest Church with Jerald Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There will be a family visitation on Sunday October 8, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Anna passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born February 22, 1938 in Matteson County, Arkansas to Charlie and Beulah Johnson. She married James M. Jowers on January 2, 1954 in Berryville, Arkansas. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Anna was a mother of five who loved everybody, always saw the good in everything, and lived by example. She was always willing to help and was active in church. Anna had a sweet kind nature. She was an excellent china painter. Anna is preceded in death by her husband, James Jowers, parents, Charlie and Beulah Johnson, daughter, Janice Jowers, granddaughter, Ashley Benton, brother, Adrian Johnson, and son-in-law, Norman Purser. Anna is survived by four children, James Robert Jowers, Patricia Purser, Linda Wilson and husband, David, Donna Benton and husband, Duane; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles and Billy Johnson.

