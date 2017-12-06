Ann Jackson

January 13, 1946 – December 2, 2017

Funeral services for Ann Jackson, 71 of Ruidoso, NM and formerly of Brownfield will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m., in The Chapel at Broadway Funeral Directors with Pastor John Murdoch of Christian Life Assembly of God officiating. Burial will follow in Grassland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Ann passed away December 2, 2017 at her residence in Ruidoso, NM. She was born January 13, 1946 in Dekalb, TX to J.N. and Irene Drake. On March 18, 1966, Ann married her loving spouse of fifty-one years in Brownfield. They lived in Brownfield and later moved to Ruidoso. She worked as a sales clerk for Franklin’s Department Store and Bayless Jewelers in Brownfield. She also worked many years for ABC Bank in Wolfforth and Prosperity Bank. Most recently she managed Pine Cliff Village in Ruidoso. She was a member of The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse. She is survived by her husband Marty of Ruidoso, NM; daughters, Tracy Jackson of Ruidoso, Dee Dee Hendrix (John) of Lubbock; sisters Nancy Price, Linda Drake, Jeanette Wauson and Connie Karr; grandchildren, Zayna Torres (Pablo), Jess Marks, Caitlyn Duran (Jordan), Shae Jackson (Ryan Francis), great grandchildren, Izaiah, Madalyn and Jayden Torres

