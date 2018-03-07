Ann Coleman

January 1, 1941 – March 4, 2018

Ann Coleman passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 77 years on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. at the City of Levelland Cemetery. A tribute of Ann’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Ann was born on January 1, 1941 to Lee and Zora Pruitt in Cisco, Texas. On December 22, 1957, Ann married the love of her life, A. E. “Tiny” Coleman at the First Assembly of God in Levelland, Texas. As she succeeded to not only take care of her family and raise her 3 young kids she worked full time for Billy Price Western Auto as a Bookkeeper for numerous years. After the loss of her husband in 1999 her caring nature lead her to Cottage Village where she was a caregiver. From there she was involved with a program through the Lubbock State School where she was a Rocking Granny in the NICU at Covenant Children’s Hospital. She had many hobbies which included playing Bingo with her family and she also loved playing slot machines. The things that she enjoyed the most were spending time with her friends, “The Front Porch Ladies,” at Shadow Hills Retirement Community, cutting up with her sons-in-law, as well as her nightly phone call from her sister Janice. For the past 19 years after losing “Tiny,” her first and only love, she filled her days spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Survivors include her children, Pam Brock and husband, Dale of Brownfield; Tammie Sansom and husband, Mickey of Lubbock; and Marvin Coleman of Lubbock; grandchildren, Courtney McPherson and husband, Zayne; Magen Moore, Amorie, K’Lee, Makayla, and Camden Coleman; great-grandchildren, Gage, and Ethan McPherson; siblings, Janice Wilde and husband, Ray; Mettie Nell Morris, Debbie Lewis, and Ray Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Zora Pruitt; husband, A. E. “Tiny” Coleman; grandson, Robbie Coleman; siblings, Delbert, Glen, Jackie, and Orval Pruitt; Harvey and James Curry; and Ruby Barnette.

