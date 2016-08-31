The rains on the plains

The fall rains have started. Sunday evening and Monday brought great rains all over the county. Good for the ground. But for the crops, it may be too late, in some cases. Some of the later planted stuff could benefit, but will definitely need some heat units now to make it all work.

As far as totals go, Barrett Brown and Kyle Kelly both reported right at 1.5 inches at Gomez. A little further west, Mason Becker reported anywhere from an inch at his barn on Highway 402, to three inches on his other farms.

Further west, Clint Ellis reported 1.5 inches at Johnson and 2.5 south of town on the Old Lamesa Road.

Out south of Wellman, Glen Martin stated he had 3.25 inches. In his catchment system, that translates to over 25,000 gallons caught. But, he said has tanks were already two-thirds full from the last rain event.

In the Union area, Mike Swain reported about four inches right at the old Union School turn and three inches closer to Welch. These totals were Monday morning totals.

Eric Caswell stated he had 4.3 inches south of town off the Lamesa Highway and 213, with 3.7 inches further south. Towards the salt plant and on 168, he reported 3.5 inches total.

It appears that the rains fell all over the county in a pretty general fashion. That’s good. Our country really needed the moisture. It also seemed to fall fairly easily without much washing.

This rain certainly has the potential to save some money on irrigation at a time when inputs are being closely watched, and according to Clint, “The crop is pretty much set. My hope is that it doesn’t sprout too many late weeds and cost us money there. We will certainly take it but the benefit to this year’s crop will be minimal.”

Mason echoed that thought. “Too late for new fruit development in dryland, but should help us keep what we have and stop the pitching off. At least it lets us shut down our pivots for awhile.”

Eric stated, “I think it can help my late cotton and peanuts. I am a little worried about fungus in my peanuts. My early cotton and stuff planted in stubble, it won’t help. I am hoping some of my late dryland surprises me but it will take a good fall.”

Glen stated, “Overall, everything looks very good. We needed this rain two weeks ago for dryland crops, but they will still benefit if we get a warm September.”

Barrett was pretty much of the same mind as everyone else. “I have some cotton that is done and this rain isn’t going to help it any, but it is not hurting it either. Overall, it is a good thing and will help in some areas if we can get some heat units.”

Eric also stated he was kind of trying to gear down for fall and harvest by adding plant regulators and zinc. “This will cause the plant to focus on filling existing bolls, rather than trying to created height and added bolls.”

Of course, no on can argue the value of this rain on our pastureland. It appears that even though it would have been nice to have this rain event much earlier, to a man, no one is turning it down.

