Honoring Agriculture

“Burn down your cities and leave our farms, and your cities will spring up again as if by magic; but destroy our farms and the grass will grow in the streets of every city in the country.” William Jennings Bryan

Recognizing that agriculture is our bread and butter, literally, in Terry County, the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting a breakfast honoring our Terry County producers. The breakfast will be held on Wednesday April 4 from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the American Legion Hall.

Chamber Director Lorena Valencia stated, “We have been looking for a way to honor our farmers and we felt a breakfast right before planting time would be a great way to show our appreciation for all they do.”

Others helping with the event are Stanley Ford Lincoln, Terry County Tractor, South Plains Implement, Texas Ag Plus and Ag Texas. The Chamber hopes to make this an annual event. All farmers and all others involved in agriculture are invited to attend.

Please RSVP to 637-2564 by April 2 if you plan to attend.

Category: Agriculture, Area News