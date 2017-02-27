From seed to harvest: A “Cotton Year”

When cotton first came to Terry County, over 100 years ago, it was a highly labor intensive crop planted with teams of horses or mules and harvested with true man-power. Yields back then were nowhere near where they are today.

Crops were lost to drought or wind or hail and even to pests. It was backbreaking work to coax lint from the small seeds planted.

Fast forward to today. High powered tractors pulling multi-row equipment make fast work of planting and working the land.

Irrigation wells and center-pivots are now able to take care of most drought situations, to a degree.

With harvest comes the big guns. The huge strippers and pickers that even include module building into the machinery run through the fields into the night, as long as the weather will allow.

Cotton seed has been improved and refined down through the years for drought tolerance, pest resistance and spray resistance. Vigor and growth have improved in different varieties.

Much has changed in cotton farming since those first seed were planted all those years ago. In an area where “cotton is king” these improvements have served to keep this area growing and thriving.

Terry County just concluded cotton harvesting for another year. All five Terry County gins have reported final bale counts. All gins also reported more bales ginned this year than the last several years.

As has been stated before, this was a “cotton year.” The climate conditions and planting times lined up just right for most producers to see their fields looking like popcorn scattered from one end to the other. It was quite a sight. And it was a long time in coming.

Terry County, and the rest of the South Plains, have suffered through some historic drought conditions. These drought years weeded out many a producer, young and old alike as one by one they fell victim to circumstances beyond their control.

For those who were able to see it through, this cotton year proved to be quite a surprise. This year’s final bale count came in at just shy of 195,000 bales. This off of around 220,000 acres of land planted to cotton.

According to Kyle Longoria, head of the Terry County FSA office, there were 228,116.5 acres planted to cotton this past season. 8,652 of those acres were failed. There were 83,651 acres certified as irrigated and 144,465 acres certified as dryland.

Just to compare the last few years of ginning to see what a difference the right conditions make, here are the cotton ginnings broken down by gins over the last three years:

Lone Star –

2015 – 11,642

2016 – 11,664

2017 – 17,403

Meadow –

2015 – 26,129

2016 – 31,076

2017 – 40,049

Needmore –

2015 – 20,412

2016 – 16,616

2017 – 28,749

Southwest Cotton Growers –

2015 – 20,725

2016 – 43,899

2017 – 65,454

Terry County Co-op –

2015 – 21,868

2016 – 39,363

2017 – 42,967

West Gin did not open in 2016-17

2015 – 4,014

2016 – 3,888

Obviously, it was an unbelievable year for cotton in Terry County. This last year’s yields are what is keeping many guys in it for one more go around. To a man, the yields were surprising, especially when you walked through the fields in mid summer. Timely rains certainly did not hurt anyone’s feelings and went a long way towards allowing crops to mature and hold their fruit.

So, what does next year hold? Who knows. The guys are busy securing their operating loans and preparing their ground to go at it one more time.

Eyes are to the skies as producers are praying for moisture for our soil.

As we are looking at a new administration and work is already starting on the 2018 Farm Bill, producers have more on their minds than just sitting in the seat of the tractor. As always, there is lots at stake for all of us as we start the process once again.

