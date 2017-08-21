Farm Tour: set for September 21

On September 21 the community will come together to recognize an Outstanding Farm Family, an Outstanding Young Farmer and a person or business that has been an Outstanding Friend of Conservation for 2017.

The 62nd Annual Terry County Farm Tour will start at the American Legion Building with the doors opening at 8:15 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served until the buses leave at 9 a.m.

If you would like to sponsor the 62nd Annual Terry County Farm Tour, it’s not too late. The Conservation Friend sponsorship is $80.00.

Sponsors will receive 4 meal tickets to use or give away as they wish. Your name or your business name will be on a Power Point during the morning and before the luncheon.

Meal tickets may be purchased for $13 each. For more information, contact Jackie Pate at the Terry SWCD office at 208 W. Broadway. Call 806-637-8092 ext. 3.

Category: Agriculture, Area News, Updates