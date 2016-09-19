Farm Tour: Conserving our Water Resources

The 61st Annual Terry County Soil and Water Conservation District Farm Tour got off to a wet and drizzly start on Thursday morning, but the weather did not dampen the spirits of those attending.

After registration at the American Legion, the three buses loaded and headed into town for a stop at the South Plains Underground Water Conservation District.

Layne Marlow with SPUWCD told the participants about how rainwater harvesting works and how the system was built on the barn at their office. He encouraged others to check into rainwater harvesting at their homes or barns. “This is valuable moisture that can be harnessed and put to use, rather than just running off and being wasted,” stated Marlow.

He then introduced Blake Wise of Wise Lawncare. Wise has a lawn and landscape degree from Texas Tech and has been heavily involved with the SPUWCD and the xeriscape garden.

He told the group about the choosing of plants and the maintenance. He encouraged participants to check into this as a way of conserving our water resources. The SPUWCD has a xeriscape garden that shows that planting drought tolerant and minimum moisture plants can be eye catching and add value to your home.

From there, a soggy group of tour goers boarded the buses to head just south of Wellman to the Martin Family Farms and their new barn.

At this stop, the Wellman-Union FFA handed out water and soft drinks to the crowd. The drinks were furnished courtesy of the Brownfield News.

Glen Martin and his family, father James and sons Aaron and Kirk have a rainwater harvesting system on the newly built barn that is proving itself to be valuable time and again. Martin visited with the crowd about the value of rainwater harvesting on his farms. “This is water we would be losing and with this system, we are able to put it to use here on the farm.”

The Martins have two 10,000 gallon collection tanks and two smaller 5,000 gallon tanks. There is approximately 12,000 square feet of roof on the barn and all the water that lands on the barn is fed directly into a gutter system that feeds into the tanks.

This water is used to run with chemicals on the crops. It is also used when they wash their vehicles. “It is virtually spot-free,” stated Martin.

He told the crowd that he was glad they had installed it and he hoped others would be encouraged to do the same. “We may one day even run water down to our house from the collection system as our well water is steadily declining,” stated Martin.

At this stop, there was a first for the Farm Tour. The group gathered in front of the colorful Texas flag painted on the side of the Martin Barn for a picture made by a drone. The crowd gathered and watched as Kirk Martin held the drone and Colton Campbell controlled it into an airborne position and maneuvered it into position for a group shot.

Definitely a first for the tour.

After loading the buses, the tour traveled down Highway 213 and turned back onto Highway 403 to head into Brownfield Crops viewed along the way looked to be in pretty good shape and on track for a fairly good harvest.

The last stop was at Larry’s Chemical on 14th Street in Brownfield. Larry’s has been owned by Larry Yowell and his family for 48 years. This long-standing business has been the farmer’s “go to” spot for many years. Chemicals, seed, supplies and lots of advice have been gained through the doors of this business. A gathering spot for morning coffee before the day’s work begins, Larry’s has definitely filled a spot in the agriculture community.

Keegan Crouch, formerly with the Terry County SWCD and now filling the same position in the Aspermont area spoke at this stop.

Crouch talked about the dwindling water supply in the Aspermont area and how many ranchers are turning to rainwater harvesting as a necessity. “Our guys have to haul water from town three to four days a week for their cattle. This is water they are having to buy. This is miles on their vehicles and it is time out of their day. With rainwater harvesting, many if not all of these trips can be cut out at a huge savings to the rancher.”

He also encouraged the group to look at rainwater harvesting on their own farms as not just an interesting side thing, but as a viable part of the operation.

The crowd then boarded the buses for the trip back to the American Legion for the awards lunch.

A meal of smoked brisket and sausages was served to the crowd by the West Texas Young Farmers Association. This was quite possibly one of the best meals ever served as the young men had spend two days smoking the meat that was so tender, it fell apart on your fork. This group is proving to be a great asset to, not only the farming community, but to Terry County in general as they find many ways to serve in one capacity or another.

Terry County SWCD President Katie Jo Day then presented the big awards of the day (See related story in this issue of the Brownfield News.)

In spite of the damp skies that started the day, all who attended enjoyed the day and learned much about rainwater harvesting while they were there.

Category: Agriculture, Area News, Updates