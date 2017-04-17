A Women in Ag conference was held on Wednesday, April 12 in the Fulford Barn. A large crowd of women enjoyed speakers throughout the day focusing on the special interests of women involved in agriculture.

Mayor Tom Hesse opened the day with a proclamation proclaiming the day to be Women in Ag Day in Terry County.

Other speakers included: Geoff Cooper from the Terry County SWCD Board, Kathy Henson who spoke on “Then God Made a Farmer’s Wife.”

Lexi Leventini Floyd from Floyd Cattle Company spoke on “No one Knows you Until They Know your Story.”

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, J.D. spoke on “Planning for the Unexpected Future.”

Mary Collier talked on “Dehydration and Food Preservation Tips.”

Karie Ferriera from Westside Dairy spoke on “How did I get Here from There?”

Paula Miller, County Executive Director for Hockley County FSA spoke on “Oh, the Paperwork and Where to Begin.”

Laura Mackey from Fulford Wedding Barn and Anna Reid from Wind Song Boutique talked about how “It is ALL Women’s Business.”

A lunch was served by the West Texas Young Farmers and door prizes were handed out.

The event, which organizers plan to be an annual event, was organized by Jackie Pate of Terry County SWCD, Michelle Cooper of SPUWCD and Holly Jo Allman, Yoakum County SWCD Clerk.

