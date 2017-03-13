Weather patterns across the area

Active weather across the Midwest during the beginning and end of the current period brought rain and severe storms over the region. Warm and windy conditions dominated conditions on the Plains; wildfires were a great concern throughout Oklahoma and Kansas, with multiple fatalities associated with the fires.

Temperatures from South Dakota into Texas were 6-9 degrees above normal, with portions of eastern Nebraska and eastern Kansas 9-12 degrees above normal. Much of the West was cooler than normal with departures of 3-6 degrees below normal.

Rain and snow over parts of northern California and into the coastal regions of Oregon and Washington continued the active pattern that has been consistent over the West Coast.

The driest areas of the Southeast did pick up some precipitation, but most areas were normal to slightly below normal for the week.

Southeast

Warmer than normal conditions dominated the region, with departures of 3-6 degrees above normal common throughout the region. Most of the region was drier than normal for the week, with the Florida peninsula being one of the driest areas.

Not many changes were made this week. Abnormally dry conditions were introduced in portions of southern North Carolina into northern South Carolina. Over northern Alabama, severe drought conditions were improved to moderate drought as 2-3 inches of rain centered over Morgan County at the end of the week allowed for improvements.

Over the last 30-60 days, the drought indicators are showing a rapid decline, and without additional rain, drought conditions are likely to expand and intensify in the region, especially as water demand increases as the transition to spring takes place.

High Plains

A warm, windy, and dry week dominated the High Plains, with only scattered rain over the region. Conditions are drying out with the windy and warm weather and any moisture recently received has been evaporated quite rapidly.

Abnormally dry conditions were expanded over southeast Nebraska and into eastern Kansas while moderate drought was expanded over eastern Kansas as well. In southwest and south-central Kansas, moderate and severe drought were expanded slightly this week too.

This area will need to be monitored closely for further degradation if precipitation does not materialize.

South

Rains over southern Texas allowed for improvements to moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions. In northeast Texas and southern Louisiana, dry conditions allowed for the expansion of abnormally dry conditions as well as a slight expansion of moderate and severe drought along the Texas and Oklahoma borders.

Over the last several weeks, impacts to agriculture and rangeland over Oklahoma due to drought increased quickly. Several deadly wildfires also brought hardships to the region. Any moisture in western Oklahoma was quickly evaporated with the warm and windy conditions.

In response to the changing conditions, a new area of extreme drought was introduced into the panhandle of Oklahoma, with moderate and severe drought expanding as well in both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Severe drought was expanded over northern and eastern Oklahoma too.

