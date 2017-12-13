Terry County FSA news

Terry County FSA Office

Office Notes & Dates to Remember:

December 20, 2017- last day to request peanut loans for guarantee payment before January 1, 2017.

January 15, 2018- Deadline to report Fall planted Small Grains ( Wheat, Barley, Rye), Grapes.

March 15, 2018- Deadline to report pecans

March 15, 2018- Deadline to purchase NAP of Fruits and Vegetables & Hay grazer.

July 15, 2018- Deadline to report peanuts, cotton, corn, grain sorghum, CRP, watermelons, pumpkins, all other spring planted crops.

August 1, 2018- Deadline to enroll into the 2018 ARC/PLC program.

Office will be closed December 25, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Sales closing dates for NAP crops differ, if you have any questions about NAP sales closing dates please contact the county office.

Reporting Cover Crops

FSA made changes to the types of cover crops. Cover crop types can be chosen from the following four categories:

Cereals and other grasses – Any cover crop that is classified as a grass plant or cereal grain, and would include, but not be limited to, the following cover crops: cereal rye, wheat, barley, oats, black oats, triticale, annual ryegrass, pearl millet, foxtail millet (also called German, Italian or Hungarian millet), sorghum sudan grass, sorghum and other millets and grasses.

Legumes – Any cover crop that is classified as a legume, including, but not limited to, clovers, vetches, peas, sun hemp, cowpeas, lentils and other legumes.

Brassicas and other broadleaves – Any cover crop that is classified as a non-legume broadleaf, including, but not limited to, Brassicas such as radishes, turnips, canola, rapeseed, oilseed rape, and mustards, as well as other broadleaf plants such as phacelia, flax, sunflower, buckwheat, and safflower.

Mixtures – Mixes of two or more cover crop species planted at the same time, for example, oats and radishes. If the cover crop is harvested for any use other than forage or grazing and is not terminated according to policy guidelines, then that crop will no longer be considered a cover crop and the acreage report must be revised to reflect the actual crop.

Maintaining Good Credit History

Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Loan programs require that applicants have a satisfactory credit history. A credit report is requested for all FSA direct farm loan applicants. These reports are reviewed to verify outstanding debts, if bills are paid timely and to determine the impact on cash flow.

Information found on a customer’s credit report is strictly confidential and is used only as an aid in conducting FSA business.

Our farm loan staff will discuss options with you if you have an unfavorable credit report and will provide a copy of your report. If you dispute the accuracy of the information on the credit report, it is up to you to contact the issuing credit report company to resolve any errors or inaccuracies.

There are multiple ways to remedy an unfavorable credit score.

• Make sure to pay bills on time. Setting up automatic payments or automated reminders can be an effective way to remember payment due dates.

• Pay down existing debt.

• Keep your credit card balances low.

• Avoid suddenly opening or closing existing credit accounts. FSA’s farm loan staff will guide you through the process, which may require you to reapply for a loan after improving or correcting your credit report.

For more information on FSA farm loan programs, visit www.fsa.usda.gov

