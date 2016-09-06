Technical Assistance and Cost-Share Incentive Funding Available for Water Quality Management Plan Program

The economic impact of the food and fiber sector in the state totals more than $100 billion annually. Texas leads the nation in cattle, cotton, hay, sheep, goats and mohair production. The continued success and sustainability of Texas agriculture comes from sound conservation practices. Since the 1930’s, generations of farmers and ranchers have implemented voluntary conservation practices on their land to protect the soil, water and other renewable resources.

The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) administers Texas’ soil and water conservation law and delivers natural resource conservation programs through the State’s 216 local soil and water conservation districts (SWCD) and regional offices. TSSWCB is the lead agency for planning, implementing, and managing programs and practices for abating agricultural and silvicultural nonpoint source pollution.

The TSSWCB also administers technical assistance and cost-share incentive funding programs for conservation land improvements. The role of TSSWCB is vital to the natural resources of Texas due to the fact that 95% of the land in Texas is privately owned. The agency assists with voluntary conservation practices to ensure the continued viability of natural resources.

TSSWCB has a Water Quality Management Plan (WQMP) Program that is delivered through the local SWCDs and assists farmers and ranchers in the development of a site-specific conservation plan. The plan includes appropriate best management practices to achieve a level of pollution prevention or abatement to be consistent with state water quality standards.

To obtain a WQMP visit your local SWCD to request planning assistance. The SWCD will then work with the TSSWCB Regional Office to provide technical input and develop a plan that best suits the landowner’s needs.

The process of developing a WQMP entails using science based knowledge and tools to help landowners select an appropriate combination of conservation practices to meet the individual’s management goals and objectives. An inventory of the soils, water, plants, animals and physical structures is also taken at this time to expand the depth of the plan.

Once the plan is complete and the landowner approves, the SWCD will formalize an agreement and then the implementation process can begin.

For more information contact your local soil and water conservation district. To locate your local soil and water conservation district visit: http://www.tsswcb.texas.gov/en/swcds/locatormap

Category: Agriculture