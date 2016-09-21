Southwest IPM Report

by Tyler Mays, IPM Agent, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Cotton: As we move into the middle of September and cotton bolls are starting to crack it is getting time to make harvest aid decisions. Harvest aid decisions vary between stripper and picker harvested cotton, and harvest aids that have worked in the past may not work this season. Effective defoliation and boll opening can be dependent on the crop and environmental conditions at the time of and following the application. Much like disease and weed management, proper spray volume and coverage is critical to the success of a harvest-aid program.

Premature termination has been found to reduce the lint yield and quality, seed quality, micronaire, and fiber strength. Nodes Above Cracked Boll (NACB) is a useful tool that can help with the decision of harvest aid applications. Nodes Above Cracked Boll is defined as the number of nodes between the uppermost first position cracked boll and the uppermost harvestable first position boll.

A study conducted across the cotton belt found that when the uppermost first position boll is within three NACB no loss in lint weight will occur if a defoliant type harvest aid is applied. A total of 800-850 heat units after pollination is required for a single boll to reach normal size and normal quality. Bolls obtaining fewer than 800 heat units after pollination can still produce lint that can contribute to the final yield, but these bolls will have low micronaire.

When moving up the plant from a first position cracked boll to a first position unopened boll on the next fruiting branch, a total of about 60 heat units is required to obtain similar maturity. If moving out from a first position cracked boll to a second position boll on the same fruiting branch about 120 heat units is required to reach similar maturity.

Harvest aid products are divided into three classes; desiccants, defoliants, and boll openers. Desiccants like paraquat products cause the plant cells to rupture which increases the rate at which the plant dries down. The rule of thumb for using desiccants as a harvest aid is to apply them when roughly 80 percent of the bolls are open or there are 2-3 Nodes Above Cracked Boll (NACB).

Defoliants work by enhancing the formation of an abscission layer where the petiole attaches to the stem. Defoliants can be classified as hormonal, herbicidal, or a mixture of both. Hormonal defoliants up regulate the plant hormone ethylene or by inhibiting the transport of the plant hormone auxin. Hormonal defoliants include the active ingredient thidiazuron (Dropp), and related products. Herbicidal defoliants include tribufos (Folex), PPO inhibitors, and low rates of paraquat products. To achieve maximum leaf drop the plant needs to be fairly healthy with leaves that still properly function and are not severely drought stressed. Defoliant activity is typically enhanced by warm temperatures after application.

A common rule of thumb when deciding when to apply a defoliant type harvest aid is when 50 –60 percent of the bolls are open and the remaining bolls are of sufficient age to obtain your desired yield. Sometimes a boll opening response can be seen when defoliants are applied, but green unopened bolls can pose a challenge. If green unopened bolls remain on the plant a follow up application of a dessicant or a killing freeze is necessary to allow for the crop to be harvested with a stripper.

Boll openers contain Ethephon, and increases the rate of boll opening leading to a more rapid harvest. This type of harvest aid works by affecting the natural plant process that is associated with boll opening. These products do not increase the rate of boll or fiber maturation. Boll opening and defoliation rates reach a maximum within roughly 14 days under the right conditions. Maximum results are generally obtained under warm temperatures (80F), but under cooler conditions higher rates of ethephon products can yield the same results.

Once Ethephon is absorbed into the plant it is converted into ethylene, a plant hormone that is associated with the formation of abscission layers. Generally lower rates of Ethephon products are used to obtain effective boll opening, but sometimes under higher rates can lead to significant defoliation. Labels of Ethephon products typically state that a sufficient amount of mature unopened boll should be present to produce the desired crop at the time of application. A mature boll is defined as too hard to be dented when squeezed between the thumb and fingers, too hard to be sliced with a sharp knife, or when the seed coat turns light brown.

Fields with lower yields potentials (≥500 lbs lint/acre) a paraquat based desiccant is a more feasible harvest aid than using defoliants and boll openers, because of the reduced expense. The best results may be obtained when using a two application program where the first application is at a low rate and the second application is at a higher rate. If plants are large and have a good amount of green leaves still on the plant, follow up applications of desiccants at a low rate may be needed to promote defoliation and reduce leaf sticking.

It is easier to justify the higher costing harvest aids (defoliants and boll openers) in fields that have a yield potential of more than one bale per acre. In fields that are going to be harvested with a stripper, and a boll openers and defoliant was used a follow up application of a desiccant like paraquat is often required to condition the cotton for harvest.

Peanuts: Peanuts are progressing well, and no foliar diseases or on set of pod rot has been found in the scouting program’s field since the rains two weeks ago. This week I started checking peanut fields for maturi- ty, and the fields in Gaines County look to be about two and a half to three weeks away from digging, where- as field in Terry and Yoakum Counties look to be three to four weeks away from digging. Determining when to dig peanuts for harvest can be a challenging and costly task but helps farmers optimize the grade and yield of their crop. Digging to early can lead to lower grades and yields, while waiting to late the peg may become weak and may break when dug.

Factors that also can affect the digging date include heath of vines, weather forecast, acreage, and the combine capacity. Two methods can be used to determine the digging date of pea- nut fields, these are, days after planting (DAP), and color of the mesocarp. Days after planting should not be the only tool used to decide when to dig, but can be a useful guide for when to check fields for maturity. Pea- nuts can take 120 to over 150 days to reach harvest maturity depending on the variety and growing conditions during the season. A pods develop the mesocarp goes from a white color to a coal black color at full maturity, and pass through two yellow classes, one orange class, and a brown class.

To determining the number of days to digging in peanuts the exocarp (outer hull) of the pods need to be removed so you can see the color of the mesocarp. The outer hull can be removed by either scraping the saddle (Figure 1) with a pocket knife or by blasting the pods with a pressure washer. Blasting the pods is much quicker method, and a small electric pressure washer that can produce between 1,300 and 1,600 psi is adequate when using an oscillating or turbo nozzle. Once the mesocarp has been exposed pod maturity can be classified by two methods, either the three pile hull color method or by using a peanut profile board. Using the three pile hull color method you group the pods in to group based on the color of the mesocarp. Groups include white to yellow, orange, and brown to black. The target maturity for Virginia type peanuts is when 70 percent of the pods are in the orange + brown + black categories combined, 30 percent of the pods in the brown to black categories combined, and 1-2 percent of the pods being coal black. In runner type peanuts the target digging time is when 75 –80 percent of pods are in the orange + brown + black categories, 40 percent are in the brown + black categories, and 5 percent of pod are coal black.

The second method of determining when to dig is placing the pods that have been scraped or blasted on a peanut profile board based on the color of the mesocarp (Figure 2).

Plants should be pulled up from three row feet in 5 to 10 areas that are representative of the field. All full-sized/harvestable pods should be removed from the plant and placed in a 12-inch diameter wire basket made with quarter inch hardware cloth. Once all the pods are in the wire basket the pod should be blasted with the power washer while occasionally shaking the pods around in the basket until the outer hull of the pods are removed. After the mesocarp of the pods has been exposed, the pods are laid out on a peanut maturity profile board based on the color of the saddle, and determine the days to digging based on where the pods are on the chart. The field represented in Figure 3, would be best dug in about 2 to 2 1/2 weeks to obtain the most mature pods

