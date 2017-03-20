Proposed budget eyes Ag cuts

President Trump announced his proposed budget for 2018 and it included a $4.7 billion dollar cut to the Ag budget from the USDA’s discretionary spending budget.

The new budget for the USDA is proposed to be $17.9 billion dollars, which is a reduction of 21%.

The programs which look to be cut under the proposed budget for the USDA include cuts in the areas of food safety, rural development and conservation funding, research grants and international food aid. The cuts are not likely to affect mandatory spending programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), also known as food stamps. Also off the chopping block for now are crop subsidies for farmers. Under the 2014 Farm Bill, cotton was left out of any subsidy programs. There are still hopes that in the 2018 Farm Bill, there will be a little more help for struggling cotton farmers, but with the proposed cuts, it will be hard to say how it will all shake out.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s first budget proposal.

“This proposal covers appropriations spending and mainly provides top line numbers. A comprehensive budget, including details, is expected later this spring, when we will have a more complete picture. Importantly, Congress will be working along this same timeline on its own budget policies and priorities.

“At first blush, I am pleased that the Administration is working to restore the strength of our nation’s armed forces to make sure that our men and women in uniform have the equipment that they need to defend our country and our interests around the world. As a member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committee, this is important. I also appreciate that the President’s budget proposes to block the EPA’s so-called Clean Power Plan and other job killing regulations put forward by the Obama Administration.

“On the USDA budget, I am concerned that the cuts, while relatively small in the context of the total federal budget, could hamper some vital work of the Department. I think it is very important to remember that net farm income is down 50 percent from where it stood just four years ago. America’s farmers and ranchers are struggling, and we need to be extremely careful not to exacerbate these conditions. In fact, we need to do all we can to be there to help our farmers and ranchers. The work they do is critical. A well fed world is a safer world.

“I think it is also important to point out that the Agriculture Committees put together a farm bill in 2014 that saved more than $100 billion according to latest estimates. That’s more than four times the savings we had pledged. Agriculture has done more than its fair share.

As we in Congress get ready to write the budget, we will certainly pay close attention to the President’s recommendations, many of which I suspect will be incorporated into the budget. But, we will also have ideas on what the budget should look like and our priorities will also be taken into account. The bottom line is this is the start of a longer, larger process. It is a proposal, not THE budget.”

The proposed budget indicated that the Agricultural Research Service might face cuts to focus departmental research on the highest priority agriculture and food issues, such as increasing farm productivity, sustaining natural resources and addressing food safety and nutrition priorities.

The budget plan also says USDA staffing will be cut at various service centers.

On the heels of the budget proposal announcement, 17 groups sent a letter to Washington.

The letter discussed how many farmers across the country, young farmers in particular, are feeling the pains and anxieties brought on by low prices and high costs of production. Net farm incomes are down 50 percent from where they were four years ago, leaving producers no choice but to dip into capital reserves.

This poses a major obstacle for young farmers who have not had the luxury of time to build sustainable reserves. On top of domestic issues, a strong U.S. dollar and discouraging trade rhetoric has decreased export potential, making hard times even harder.

“The average age of the American farmer, currently 58 years old, should be of major concern to this Administration, equal to concern over the country’s aging infrastructure,” said Blake Gerard, Missouri rice farmer and chairman of both USA Rice Farmers and the USA Rice Government Affairs Committee. “Without needed funding during difficult times, the future of the next generation of farmers is uncertain.”

Other leaders have come out against the proposed cuts.

“I strongly oppose the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to programs that are critical to farmers, ranchers and families in small towns across America,” Debbie Stabenow, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the country’s largest organization representing farmers, said county-level USDA staffing cuts and reduced statistical services could hurt members.

“A lot of farmers and growers rely on USDA’s statistical capabilities to make a lot of marketing and risk management decisions and planting decisions,” said John Newton, AFBF director of market intelligence.

A letter was sent to Congress hours before the administration released their “skinny” budget proposal which calls for steep cuts to discretionary spending at USDA.

“The letter we sent urges those on the Budget and Appropriations Committees to consider the 2018 Farm Bill as an opportunity to respond to the troubling condition of the current agricultural economy by providing safety nets to ensure a sustainable future for agriculture in America,” said Ben Mosely, vice president of government affairs for USA Rice. “However, this cannot be done without providing additional funding to current Farm Bill resources.”

AgFax and Washington Post provided some information used in this story.

