Peanut stock down the year

Shelled edible grade season to date utilization up one percent from last year.

Peanut stocks reported in commercial storage on December 31, 2016 totaled 4.36 billion pounds of equivalent farmer stock, compared with 5.36 billion pounds a year ago. This total includes 3.72 billion pounds of actual farmer stock.

Shelled peanuts on hand totaled 619 million pounds of farmer stock equivalent.

Roasting stock totaled 24.6 million pounds.

Shelled peanut stocks totaled 465 million pounds of which 436 million pounds were edible grades and 29.0 million pounds were oil stocks.

Edible grade stocks by type included 76.4 million pounds of Virginias and Valencias, 341 million pounds of Runners, and 19.1 million pounds of Spanish.

Millings in December totaled 399 million pounds. Millings by type were 44.1 million pounds of Virginias and Valencias, 353 million pounds of Runners, and 1.67 million pounds of Spanish.

Commercial processors utilized 172 million pounds of shelled edible grade peanuts during December. Utilization by type was 103 million pounds for all peanut butter products, 30.9 million pounds for peanut candy, and 34.7 million pounds for peanut snacks.

Crushing for oil and cake and meal totaled 52.0 million pounds during the month.

Deliveries under the Government Domestic Feeding and Child Nutrition Programs amounted to 2.99 million pounds of peanut butter and 51,840 pounds of roasted peanuts during December.

Stocks estimates refer to December 31, 2016. All other data are for the month of December.

