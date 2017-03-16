PCG Annual Meeting planned

Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., will host their 60th Annual Meeting on Friday, April 7, in the Banquet Hall of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start promptly at 9 a.m. The meeting is held in conjunction with the Texas Cotton Ginners’ Association Annual Meeting and Trade Show, April 6-7, 2017, in Lubbock.

For more information on the TCGA Annual Meeting andTrade Show, visit http://www.tcga.org/.

Current PCG president Johnie Reed, who farms near Kress, Texas, will preside over the meeting and PCG Executive Vice President Steve Verett will report on the status of PCG operations and activities. An award recognizing the 2016 High Plains Cotton Agent of the Year also will be presented at the meeting.

The keynote speaker, sponsored by Farmers Cooperative Compress, will be Matt Rush. Matt is the fourth generation in his family to be a New Mexico farmer and cattle rancher. He and his dad partner on a farming and ranching operation and to support his farming habit, Rush travels the country as a professional speaker conducting leadership and motivational seminars. The Zig Ziglar Corporation recently recognized his talent and skill as a speaker and trainer inviting him to become one of their first ever Platinum Level speakers. He also is the Executive Vice President of the New Mexico Farm &

Livestock Bureau.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway and Kim Kitchings, Senior Vice President, Consumer Marketing for Cotton Incorporated, also are scheduled to speak.

The program will feature an update on the Plains Cotton Growers, Inc. PAC and an announcement about the 2017 Celebrate Cotton Game.

Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m., sponsored by Monsanto/Deltapine.

Lunch, sponsored by Bayer CropScience/FiberMax/Stoneville, will follow the meeting.

There is no charge to attend and no RSVP is necessary. Additional information about PCG and the Annual Meeting can be found at http://www.plainscotton.org.

