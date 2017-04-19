News from USDA FSA – Terry County

FSA Offers Text Alerts to Terry County Producers

Terry County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Kyle Longoria announced that farmers and ranchers in Texas now can receive notifications from their county office through text messages on their cell phone.

Whether producers are in the field, on a tractor or even on horseback, this service enables FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go. Producers will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.

Producers can text Txterry to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Terry County. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.

Please contact your Terry County FSA office at 806-637-7666 if you have questions regarding FSA’s email news service or the new text message option.

Upcoming Deadlines and Important Dates

The USDA Terry County Farm Service Agency (FSA) office will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Terry County Farm service center would like to remind customers that we need all farms changes on or before June 1, 2017. We would like to complete changes in your payment eligibility due to farm changes by June 1, 2017.

The deadline for Marketing Assistance Loans (MAL) and Loan Deficiency Payments (LDP) for prior year harvested corn, cotton, soybeans and other oilseeds, rice, grain sorghum and pulse crops is May 31.

Contact or visit the Terry County FSA office for a full customer calendar with program deadlines, NAP crop closure dates, observed holidays and more.

Enrollment Period for 2017 Safety Net Coverage Continues Through Aug. 1

Producers on farms with base acres under the safety net programs established by the 2014 Farm Bill, known as the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs, can visit their local FSA office to sign contracts and enroll for the 2017 crop year. The enrollment period will continue until Aug. 1, 2017.

Since shares and ownership of a farm can change year-to-year, producers on the farm must enroll by signing a contract each program year.

If a farm is not enrolled during the 2017 enrollment period, the producers on that farm will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs for the 2017 crop should crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program.

Producers who made their elections in 2015 must still enroll during the 2017 enrollment period.

The ARC and PLC programs were authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill and offer a safety net to agricultural producers when there is a substantial drop in prices or revenues for covered commodities. Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium grain rice (which includes short grain and sweet rice), safflower seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

Upland cotton is no longer a covered commodity. For more details regarding these programs, go to www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.

For more information, producers are encouraged to visit their local FSA office. To find a local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov., Please call the Terry County Service Center at 806-637-7666 to set up your appointment to sign into the farm program.

Loans for Targeted Underserved Producers

FSA has a number of loan programs available to assist applicants to begin or continue in agriculture production. Loans are available for operating purposes and/or to purchase or improve farms or ranches. While all qualified producers are eligible to apply for these loan programs, the FSA has provided priority funding for underserved applicants. An underserved applicant is one of a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of his or her identity as members of the group without regard to his or her individual qualities. For purposes of this program, underserved groups are women, African Americans, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders. If producers or their spouses believe they would qualify as underserved, they should contact their local FSA office for details. FSA loans are only available to applicants who meet all eligibility requirements and are unable to obtain the needed credit elsewhere.

Call 637-7666 with any questions regarding any of these notices.

Category: Agriculture