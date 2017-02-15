New Herbicides: IPM Report

by Tyler Mays

Over the last 3 months the EPA has approved the labels for Xtendimax, Engenia, and Enlist Duo, but currently only Xetndimax and Engenia are labeled for use in Texas and New Mexico.

I am glad these products got their approval, and see these new herbicides being helpful for farmers in the area to manage weeds that may or may not be resistant to glyphosate. I would like to mention that these products should not be used as a stand alone tactic to manage weeds.

An overreliance of these products will lead to resistant weed just like Round Up. Additionally, these products are not interchangeable, Dicamba products (Xtendimax/Engenia) are not compatible with 2,4-D tolerant crops and vice versa.

Xtendimax is a Group 4 herbicide and contains the active ingredient Dicamba. The labeled use rate for a single application is 22 fluid ounces per acre, with the maximum amount allowed in a single season is 88 fluid ounces. The totals of all preplant, at plant and preemergence applications may not exceed 44 fluid ounces, and the total of all in crop applications may not exceed 88 fluid ounces per acre. This means you can make to application prior to emergence and two postemergence application, or you can make 4 postemergent applications. This product has an application time that ranges from preplant to as late as 7 days prior to harvest.

Currently only one nozzle can be used to apply this product, this is the Turbo Teejet TTI11004 with a maximum operating pressure of 63 pounds per square inch. Wind speed should be within 3 and 15 MPH, and additional wind restriction occur when the wind is blowing between 10 and 15 MPH.

Engenia is also a group 4 heribicide with the active ingredient Dicamba. This product is also labeled for application in XtendFlex cotton only, and has state registration for both Texas and New Mexico. Much like Xtendimax the only nozzle this product can currently be applied with is the Turbo TeeJet TTI11004. Carrier volumes should be at a minimum of 10 gallons, and ground speed cannot exceed 15 miles per hour. Single application rate whether applied preplant, preemergence, or post emergence is 12.8 fluid ounces per acre, with a maximum applied per season (preplant + preemergence + post emergence) is 51.2 fluid ounces per acre. All preplant and preemergent applications cannot exceed 25.6 fluid ounces, while all post emergent applications cannot exceed 51.2 fluid ounces per acre. Wind speed should be between 3 MPH and 15 MPH during applications with wind speeds between 3 and 10 MPH being the optimal application conditions. When winds are between 10 and 15 MPH this product should not be applied when the wind is blowing toward neighboring sensitive crops.

Enlist Duo is a tank mix of a Group 4 and 9 herbicide with the active ingredients 2,4-D and glyphosate. This product has not been approved for use in the states of Texas and New Mexico on Enlist traited cotton. Unlike its Dicamba counterparts, Enlist has a total of 23 nozzles that can be used when applying these products.

Much like the Dicamba products, wind speed should be between 3 and 15 MPH, with the optimum application conditions being when the winds are between 3 and 10 miles per hour. Unlike the two Dicamba products, a 30 foot downwind in field buffer must be maintained from any area except for roads, paved or gravel surfaces, planted agricultural field (except for crops listed in the susceptible plants section of the label), agricultural fields that have been prepared for planting, and areas covered by the foot print of structures that have wall and a roof.

Root-Knot Nematodes is an annual soil pest of cotton on the southern High Plains. This pest can cause yield losses up to 4 percent (Cotton Physiology Today, July 1996). The root-knot nematode infects the root causing galls, which affects the ability of the root to take up water and nutrients. Cotton plants infected with RKN are stunted and require more water than uninfected plants to get the same amount of growth and production.

Even though Temik 15G is no longer available across much of the cotton belt, there are still numerous options to manage RKN in cotton. Management options for RKN in cotton include both chemical and cultural practices. Chemical control of RKN can be through seed treatments and liquid nematicides. Seed treatments that can manage RKN include Aeris, Avicta, and the new CoPeo seed treatment from Bayer Crop Science. The new CoPeo seed treatment will be a base treatment on all Stoneville varieties, and a premium seed treatment for Fibermax varieties. Additional RKN chemical management options include Velum Total, which is applied in furrow at rates between 14 and 18 fluid ounces per acre.

Cultural RKN options include crop rotation, and the use of RKN tolerant or resistant varieties. Most of the crops grown on the Southern High Plains are host for RKN with the exception of peanuts. A one year rotation to peanuts can reduce the RKN population density by as much a 90 percent.

Cover crops such as wheat, oats, and rye are host of RKN, and planting these cover crops following a peanut crop may reduce the benefit of the peanut rotation. Sorghum is also a host for RKN, but in several research studies cotton has yielded exceptionally well following a sorghum rotations when RKNs are present. Over the last 5 years seed companies have started to release varieties with some level of tolerance or resistance.

For the 2017 growing season there will be a over 10 varieties available that have some level of tolerance or resistance. Some of the varieties that will have tolerance to RKN are Stonville’s 4946GLT, FM2011GL, and FM1911GLT. Over the last two years Phytogen has released varieties with at least RKN resistance gene, while DeltaPine has started to release RKN 2-gene resistant varieties. Some of the resistant varieties include PHY417WRF, DP1747NRB2XF, DP1454NRB2RF, and DP1558B2RF.

South-West Plains IPM Update is a publication of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension IPM Program in Gaines, Terry and Yoakum Counties. Editor: TylerMays, Extension Agent – IPM, Gaines, Terry & Yoakum Counties

______________________________

The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating

1

Applications should be made with carrier volumes between 10 and 15 gallons per acre, and single application rates are between 3.5 and 4.75 pints per acre. In crop applications can be made 12 days apart between emergence and mid-bloom. No more than 14.25 pints per acre can be applied per a season with no more than one preemergent application and two postemergent applications. For more information on the use restrictions of Enlist Duo please refer to the label which can be found on the label database at http:// www.cdms.net/Label-Database.

Root Knot Nematodes

Root-Knot Nematodes is an annual soil pest of cotton on the southern High Plains. This pest can cause yield losses up to 4 percent (Cotton Physiology Today, July 1996). The root-knot nematode infects the root causing galls, which affects the ability of the root to take up water and nutrients. Cotton plants infect with RKN are stunted and require more water than uninfected plants to get the same amount of growth and production. Enven though Temik 15G is no longer available across much of the cot- ton belt, there are still numerous options to manage RKN in cotton. Management options for RKN in cotton include both chemi- cal and cultural practices.

Chemical control of RKN can be through seed treatments and liquid nematicides. Seed treatments that can manage RKN include Aeris, Avicta, and the new CoPeo seed treatment from Bayer Crop Science. The new CoPeo seed treat- ment will be a base treatment on all Stonevill varieties, and a premium seed treatment for Fibermax varieties. Additional RKN chemical management options include Velum Total, which is applied in furrow at rates between 14 and 18 fluid ounces per acre.

Cultural RKN options include crop rotation, and the use of RKN tolerant or resistant varieties. Most of the crops grown on the Southern High Plains are host for RKN with the exception of peanuts. A one year rotation to peanuts can reduce the RKN population density by as much a 90 percent (Lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2011/10/nematodes.pdf). Cover crops such as wheat, oats, and rye are host of RKN, and planting these cover crops following a peanut crop may reduce the benefit of the peanut rotation. Sorghum is also a host for RKN, but in several research studies cotton has yield exceptionally well following a sorghum rotations when RKNs are present.

Over the last 5 years seed companies have started to release varieties with some level of tolerance or resistance. For the 2017 growing season there will be a over 10 varieties available that have some level of tolerance or resistance. Some of the varieties that will have tolerance to RKN are Stonville’s 4946GLT, FM2011GL, and FM1911GLT. Over the last two years Phytogen has released varieties with at least RKN resistance gene, while DeltaPine has started to release RKN 2-gene re- sistant varieties. Some of the resistant varieties include PHY417WRF, DP1747NRB2XF, DP1454NRB2RF, and DP1558B2RF. Terry Wheeler has been conducting small plot research on these varieties as well as other that may have at least some tolerance to RKN, results from last years trial can be found at http://lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2016/12/Root-knot-trials-2016.pdf, or at http:// south-westplainsipm.blogspot.com/2017/01/2016-cotton-root-knot-nematode-trials.html.

Category: Agriculture