NCC applauds House passage of farm legislation

The National Cotton Council (NCC) strongly supports the farm policy provisions in the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) and believes today’s House passage of the bill is an extremely important and strong step toward providing much needed stability to the U.S. cotton industry.

Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., commends the U.S. House of Representatives for passing H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, which includes critical provisions for cotton producers that will ensure their long-term stability.

“This Farm Bill helps preserve the future of not only our family farms, but our entire industry,” PCG President Stacy Smith said. “Our cotton producers know what it’s like to operate without that safety net, and we need that stability and for our nation’s agriculture to be strong and viable so we can continue to produce food, fiber and fuel for the future.”

Smith noted PCG’s appreciation to the House Agriculture Committee, Chairman Mike Conaway, House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, and PCG area representatives Jodey Arrington and Mac Thornberry.

“It is notable that every Texas Republican House Member voted for this bill, and we thank them for their support,” Smith said. “We appreciate our friends in Congress, especially the House Agriculture Committee, who have been steadfast in their support and understanding of our needs. We look forward to continuing our work with the Senate, defeating harmful amendments, and moving this bill across the finish line.”

Upon passage, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) issued the following remarks:

“Today’s vote was about keeping faith with the men and women of rural America and about the enduring promise of the dignity of a day’s work. It was about providing certainty to farmers and ranchers who have been struggling under the weight of a five-year recession and about providing our neighbors in need with more than just a hand out, but a hand up. I’m proud of what this body has accomplished, and now look forward to working with the Senate and the president to deliver a farm bill on time to the American people.”

NCC Chairman Ron Craft, a Plains, Texas, ginner, said, “our industry is tremendously grateful for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway’s (R-TX) leadership in the development of this legislation and getting it to a successful vote in the House.”

He said the industry also appreciates the strong support from Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Collin Peterson (D-MN) and the many Cotton Belt Representatives in helping to get this farm legislation through the House without damaging amendments such as those that would compromise crop insurance and impose stricter payment limits and eligibility provisions.

“Without strong commodity and crop insurance policies underpinning U.S. agriculture,” Craft stated, “lenders would be reluctant to provide financing to an industry operating at the mercy of weather extremes and volatile global market prices.”

Craft said this farm bill not only can help cotton producers obtain the financing necessary for capital investments and annual crop production but can support a healthy and thriving rural economy that includes cotton gins, warehouses, marketing coops and merchants to market the crop, cottonseed handlers, and textile manufacturers – and the businesses that support them.

“The NCC is continuing to work with the Senate to reverse the harmful changes made to cotton policy during last week’s Senate Agriculture Committee consideration of its farm bill, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018,” Craft said.

The full Senate may consider its farm bill the week of June 25.

Category: Agriculture