Hearing Advisory: Next Week at the Agriculture Committee

House Committee on Agriculture advises the following committee schedule:

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Subcommittee on Nutrition – Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: Nutrition Distribution Programs

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture– Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: Livestock Producer Perspectives

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Full Committee – Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: Dairy Policy

All these hearing can be accessed through House Committee on Agriculture website. Also available on the website is an archives to hear testimony from previous hearings.

These hearings have quite a bit of bearing on us locally and they are really not hard to watch. Take some time to listen in on portions of the testimony.

