Hearing Advisory: Next Week at the Agriculture Committee
House Committee on Agriculture advises the following committee schedule:
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.
Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management – Public Hearing
RE: The Next Farm Bill: Commodity Policy Part I
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.
Subcommittee on Nutrition– Public Hearing
RE: The Next Farm Bill: The Future of SNAP
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.
Full Committee – Public Hearing
RE: Review of the Farm Credit System
All of these can be watched live from the House website or can be watched later through the archives on the same site. Go to agriculture.house.gov
Category: Agriculture