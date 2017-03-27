Hearing Advisory: Next Week at the Agriculture Committee

House Committee on Agriculture advises the following committee schedule:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management – Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: Commodity Policy Part I

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

Subcommittee on Nutrition– Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: The Future of SNAP

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Full Committee – Public Hearing

RE: Review of the Farm Credit System

All of these can be watched live from the House website or can be watched later through the archives on the same site. Go to agriculture.house.gov

