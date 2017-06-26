The Terry County FSA Service Center is working diligently to better serve producers. Customers need to come in before the last day rush.

Please call for an appointment so they can prepare for your visit for items such as:

1) Report spring crops before July 15 deadline.

2) Enrolling your farm in the ARC/PLC farm program before August 1

3) Complete enrollment by providing current leases and owner signatures

4) Provide 2017 adjusted gross income forms for all producers requesting USDA FSA program benefits

5) Report completion of any CRP mid-management practices.

Acreage Reports

In order to maintain program eligibility and benefits, producers must timely file acreage reports. Failure to file an acreage report by the crop acreage reporting deadline may result in ineligibility for future program benefits. FSA will not accept acreage reports provided more than a year after the acreage reporting deadline.

