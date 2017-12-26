FB leaders at meeting

Local leaders discuss, pass policy at annual meeting

Terry County was represented at the meeting of the state’s largest farm organization in December. Delegates from Terry County Farm Bureau traveled to Frisco where they helped shape the future of Texas Farm Bureau (TFB).

“Texas Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Every county matters, and the needs of the entire state are considered by the voting body as a whole,” Mark Wilkes, Terry County Farm Bureau president, said. “We’re proud to send people to the TFB Annual Meeting each year to ensure Terry County voices are heard and our concerns are addressed.”

Voting delegates were unanimous in their decision to strengthen private property rights.

Seed certification, a program to promote the horse industry, and agricultural practices also topped the list of issues discussed by delegates.

The TFB Annual Meeting includes district meetings for members, a business session, exhibits from each company offering TFB members benefits and young farmer and rancher competitions offering prizes and scholarships to TFB member-families.

“It’s more than a meeting. It’s the gathering of farmers and ranchers from across Texas,” Wilkes said. “In some ways, it’s a family reunion. But the most important actions are those that promote and strengthen Texas agriculture.”

