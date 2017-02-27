Farm Bill Hearings Scheduled

Hearing Advisory: House Agriculture Committee

House Committee on Agriculture advises the following committee schedule:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry – Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: Conservation Policy

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture – Public Hearing

RE: The Next Farm Bill: International Market Development

Both theses crucial hearings can be watched live by going to the House Ag Committee website at agriculture.house.gov

