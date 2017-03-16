Conaway to keynote Western Peanut Growers’ Conference

Western Peanut Growers Association will host an Ag Issues Conference, “Explore the Possibilities of the 2018 Farm Bill,” on Friday, March 31, at the Seminole Community Center, 801 North Main Street in Seminole. The conference is open to everyone and begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served.

Keynote speaker will be House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway. Chairman Conaway will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19), U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce (NM-2) and former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Larry Combest for a roundtable discussion.

Prior to the conference, members of Western Peanut Growers Association are encouraged to attend the organization’s Annual Business Meeting at 10:30 a.m. For more information on this event, contact the Western Peanut Growers Association, (432) 758-2050.

Category: Agriculture