The Annual “Celebrate Cotton” Week is coming up. The week will be celebrated September 10 – 17, culminating with the “Celebrate Cotton” game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Events scheduled during “Celebrate Cotton” Week are as follows:

Saturday, September 10

“Cotton: The Natural Choice”

Celebrate Cotton Runway Show

1:00 p.m., South Plains Mall (Grand Court Area)

Tuesday, September 13

West Texas Agricultural Chemicals Institute

Annual Conference

Bayer Museum of Agriculture

http://wtaci.tamu.edu

Wednesday, September 14

Texas Ag Industries Association Regional Meeting

http://www.txag.net

Thursday, September 15

“Teeing Off For Cotton” Golf Tournament

Hosted by the Lubbock Cotton Exchange, Texas Independent Ginners

Association, Texas Cotton Association

More information: [email protected]

Friday, September 16

Texas Cotton Association Flow/Marketing Meeting

Overton Hotel & Conference Center

http://www.tca-cotton.org/

Saturday, September 17

Texas Tech Red Raiders • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

http://bit.ly/TTUCottonGameTickets

Promo Code: COTTON16

For more information see: http://www.plainscotton.org/CelebrateCotton.html

