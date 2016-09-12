“Celebrate Cotton”
The Annual “Celebrate Cotton” Week is coming up. The week will be celebrated September 10 – 17, culminating with the “Celebrate Cotton” game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Events scheduled during “Celebrate Cotton” Week are as follows:
Saturday, September 10
“Cotton: The Natural Choice”
Celebrate Cotton Runway Show
1:00 p.m., South Plains Mall (Grand Court Area)
Tuesday, September 13
West Texas Agricultural Chemicals Institute
Annual Conference
Bayer Museum of Agriculture
http://wtaci.tamu.edu
Wednesday, September 14
Texas Ag Industries Association Regional Meeting
http://www.txag.net
Thursday, September 15
“Teeing Off For Cotton” Golf Tournament
Hosted by the Lubbock Cotton Exchange, Texas Independent Ginners
Association, Texas Cotton Association
More information: [email protected]
Friday, September 16
Texas Cotton Association Flow/Marketing Meeting
Overton Hotel & Conference Center
http://www.tca-cotton.org/
Saturday, September 17
Texas Tech Red Raiders • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
http://bit.ly/TTUCottonGameTickets
Promo Code: COTTON16
For more information see: http://www.plainscotton.org/CelebrateCotton.html
Category: Agriculture, Updates