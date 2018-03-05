Budget proposal another blow to family farmers

An opinion piece by Texas Farmers Union

The White House has released its proposed fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget.

Over the next decade, the $4.4 trillion budget would severely cut many programs that family farmers and ranchers and rural Americans rely on, including $48.6 billion from Farm Bill programs, $3.7 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), $213 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), $554 billion from Medicare, and $250 billion from Medicaid. These proposed cuts come on the heels of a massive tax cut for corporations and the wealthiest Americans as well as the fifth straight year of projected declines in net farm income.

Texas Farmers Union (TFU) President Wes Sims released the following statement in response to the budget:

“To say that this budget is unacceptable is an understatement. This administration has consistently demonstrated a lack of support for the most vulnerable people, and this plan is just more of the same. It is frankly disgusting that the government has offered corporations and the wealthiest among us a $1.5 trillion gift in the form of tax cuts while proposing deep cuts to programs so important for agriculture producers and lower income Americans. Also, President Sims stated, Congress passed a rule exempting $1.5 trillion dollars from the sequestration law so, this will become part of the National Debt.

“At the same time, this policy fails to step up for family farmers and ranchers, who are expected to endure yet another year of declining farm income. As the farm economy continues to move deeper into a farm crisis, this is the time for the government to step in and boost rural America up, not yank the rug out from underneath them.

“More than anything, the budget proposal reflects a clear misalignment of the government’s priorities compared to the actual needs of the American public. It’s a harmful and short-sighted plan that should be quickly rejected by Congress. Farmers Union urges Congress to recognize the needs of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities by strengthening the farm and social safety net.”

Established in 1902 at Point, Texas – the TFU is the states’ oldest general farm organization that represents family farmers, ranchers, and rural interest working to improve the quality of life for rural people through education, cooperation and legislation.

