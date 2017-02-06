Arrington: Ag Subcommittee Assignments

Congressman Jodey Arrington District 19 announced his subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress on the House Agriculture Committee. They include the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management subcommittee, the Nutrition subcommittee, and the Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research subcommittee.

Regarding his subcommittee assignments, Congressman Arrington released the following statement:

“It is an honor to be selected for three subcommittees that will greatly impact agriculture policy and the lives of countless farmers and ranchers nationwide. Our nation’s agriculture producers are susceptible to many unpredictable forces, and must be given the risk management tools they need to ensure success. I don’t have to tell anyone in West Texas how important agriculture is to our national security and our ability to feed and clothe our own people. Led by Chairman Mike Conaway, my colleagues and I will work daily to champion for the good Americans who earn their living by working the ground and stewarding God’s green, gold, and even white (with cotton) earth!”

More about Congressman Arrington’s subcommittee assignments:

General Farm Commodities and Risk Management

Jurisdiction: Policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodities including barley, cotton, cottonseed, corn, grain sorghum, honey, mohair, oats, other oilseeds, peanuts, pulse crops, rice, soybeans, sugar, wheat, and wool; the Commodity Credit Corporation; risk management policies and statutes, including Federal Crop Insurance; producer data and privacy issues.

Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research

Jurisdiction: Policies, statutes, and markets relating to horticulture, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamentals; bees; and organic agriculture; policies and statutes relating to marketing and promotion orders; pest and disease management; bioterrorism; adulteration and quarantine matters; research, education, and extension; and biotechnology.

Nutrition

Jurisdiction: Policies and statutes relating to nutrition, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and domestic commodity distribution and consumer initiatives.

