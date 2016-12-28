Ag and Trump’s cabinet appointees: help or more of the same

As we prepare to be a country led by President Trump, there are lots of questions being posed by the Ag community about his cabinet picks.

Our own Governor Rick Perry has been tabbed to lead the Department of Energy, even though he previously stated he would get rid of that department. Perry has a history of opposing the Renewable Fuel Standard and has attempted to get a waiver for it for Texas in the past. So, who knows what this appointment will mean for agriculture at this point. It is good to know that Perry did serve as Texas Ag Commissioner before becoming Governor and is a graduate of Texas A&M with a degree in animal science. He is also grew up in a farming and ranching community.

There is hope that he will be someone who understands agriculture and will perhaps have an open door for discussion on issues related to ag and energy.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been named as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This could be a very good thing. He has been very vocal in fighting climate change regulation as well as President Obama’s Waters of the U.S (WOTUS) rule. This ridiculous ruling smacks of government overreach and Pruitt seems to recognize this.

His outspokenness and willingness to stand tough could certainly serve the ag industry well. On the surface, this Oklahoma native appears to be just what the EPA needed at this time.

Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants (The company that owns Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s) has been named to head the Department of Labor. Pudzer has been against raising the minimum wage in the past. He has also been quoted as saying there is a need for immigrant workers in the U.S. He is a supporter of E-Verify which is a system that helps employers verify that their employees are legal workers in this country. He seems to be a no nonsense type of a guy.

Another appointee that seems to be just what the doctor ordered for ag interests is the appointment of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as Ambassador to China. Branstad seems to be one who might could smooth things over with the Chinese after President Trump’s harsh comments about the Chinese trade practices.

Branstad has had a long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinxing, which could definitely ease relations just a bit as the new President assumes office. Branstad is the longest serving governor in the nation and has spent decades in a corn and livestock state. His son is big proponent of ethanol, which could also be of benefit.

Now there is talk that former Texas Ag Secretary and Comptroller Susan Combs could be named Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture. She did have a meeting with Vice-President to be Mike Pence. Talk goes both ways on a possible Secretary Combs. She did not support Trump initially in the election but did vote for him in the end.

She is seen as, perhaps a little more left leaning than many would like. On the other hand, she did a more than adequate job as Texas Comptroller. Her legacy as Texas Ag Secretary seems to be her work in public school nutrition, an area in which her policies seemed even more far reaching than current First Lady Michelle Obama.

Current Texas Ag Secretary Sid Miller overturned many of Combs’ policies upon taking office.

House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-Texas) has come out in support of Combs.

Of course, all these appointees are pending approval. But, it does appear that in the areas where farmers need a strong voice, there is every chance in the world that we might finally see a few more champions for agriculture on Capital Hill.

